EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wise County Tuesday

The National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado touched down in North Texas on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, NWS survey teams visiting Wise County confirmed a small tornado path near Cottondale, south of Paradise.

NWS teams said the damage was consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds estimated to be between 86 and 110 mph.

"Widespread straight line wind damage was observed across much of the rest of the county in the 75-95 mph range," the NWS said.

The preliminary report from the NWS will be up updated later to include length, width and track information.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 touched down in Irving and damaged multiple apartment buildings.