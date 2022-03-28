LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch Ends in DFW After Storms Bring Heavy Rain & Strong Winds

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

An upper-level storm system and associated cold front brought heavy rain, wind gusts and lightning to North Texas Wednesday morning.

A Tornado Watch for several North Texas counties was canceled as storms moved east.

The Wind Advisory that went into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday for gusts over 40 mph expired at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

At about 3:30 a.m., winds reaching as high as 50 mph were detected near Mansfield and moving into Cedar Hill, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said. The winds increased to as high as 60 mph as they continued eastward into southern Dallas County.

At about 2 a.m., Johnston said winds reaching 55 mph were detected in the Aledo-Benbrook area. The storm was producing lightning in other parts of Tarrant County, which was a general indication of the storm's strengthening.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most severe risk of storms, we're under a 2.

As the line of storms shifts east Wednesday morning, damaging winds will then be the primary threat.

Make sure you're prepared for the storm by securing outdoor furniture and decor, trampolines, and anything that might blow away or topple over in the wind. Pack an emergency supply kit, charge your phones and laptops, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (including the NBC 5 app). Stay weather aware.

TIMING OF STORMS

A line of storms developed just before midnight Wednesday. The storms moved through the DFW area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., storms were in eastern counties and move into East Texas.

Once the storms clear Wednesday, the remainder of the day will be dry. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will gusty through the day coming in from the northwest at 30 mph to 40 mph.

