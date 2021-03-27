Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas

A tornado watch has been issued for East Texas til 11 p.m. Saturday.

Storms appear to be moving northeast.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

North Texas remains calm with some showers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

It appears all of the storms Saturday evening will stay east of DFW. Clearing and a little cooler Sunday but warming up again Monday and Tuesday.

A low chance of storms pop up again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning but again most of it may be east of DFW.