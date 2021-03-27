east Texas

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas

NBC 5 Weather Experts

A tornado watch has been issued for East Texas til 11 p.m. Saturday.

Storms appear to be moving northeast.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

North Texas remains calm with some showers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast 13 hours ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Evening Storms, Then Clearing

live cameras Jul 18, 2020

Check Out the View From NBC 5's Live Cameras Across North Texas

It appears all of the storms Saturday evening will stay east of DFW. Clearing and a little cooler Sunday but warming up again Monday and Tuesday.

A low chance of storms pop up again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning but again most of it may be east of DFW.

This article tagged under:

east Texasweather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us