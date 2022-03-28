WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch Issued as Line of Storms Approaches

What to Know Wind Advisory issued until early Wednesday for gusts over 40 mph.

The timing for strong to severe storms in DFW falls between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Damaging straight-line winds of 60-70 mph are possible; brief tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out.

Our next severe weather risk arrives early Wednesday morning as an upper-level storm system and associated cold front move through North Texas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for several North Texas counties until 7 a.m.

A storm system will move into North Texas overnight with a band of thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado or two.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Gust over 40 mph (from the south) will be common.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most severe risk of storms, we're under a 2.

Damaging winds of 60-70 mph are possible. A brief tornado can't be ruled out, and perhaps even some hail is possible. The main concern will be for damaging straight-line wind gusts.

As the line of storms shifts east Wednesday morning, damaging winds will then be the primary threat.

Make sure you're prepared for the storm by securing outdoor furniture and decor, trampolines, and anything that might blow away or topple over in the wind. Pack an emergency supply kit, charge your phones and laptops, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (including the NBC 5 app). Stay weather aware.

TIMING OF STORMS

Our forecast models have a line of stops developing just before midnight Wednesday.

The storms will move through the DFW area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., storms will be in eastern counties and move into East Texas.

Once the storms clear Wednesday, the remainder of the day will be dry. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will gusty through the day coming in from the northwest at 30 mph to 40 mph.

Continuing Weather Coverage

