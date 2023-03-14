WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning in Dallas County; Tornado Watch Issued as Storms Bring Large Hail

Live coverage from NBC 5 will appear above. Active severe alerts can be found by scrolling down the page.

A Tornado Warning is issued in Dallas County as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moves northeast near Irving.

The radar-indicated circulation was moving northeast at 40 mph. and was passing just south of Dallas Love Field Airport at about 5 p.m.

North Texas remains under a Tornado Watch as severe storms bring strong winds, hail and at least one report of a tornado Thursday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Tarrant County at about after a tornado was observed in a severe storm near downtown Fort Worth Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The warning was issued shortly after 4 p.m. and canceled at about 4:40 p.m. after circulation weakened, NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

All of North Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

Large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a storm system moves across North Texas ahead of a cold front.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a risk for severe weather across the Dallas-Fort Worth region and most of North Texas, with the Metroplex under an enhanced risk of severe storms.

The most intense storms were expected to develop during the mid-afternoon northwest of DFW and move east. The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night.

When you see weather, if you can safely take a picture like Renee in Mineral Wells just did, please send it to iSee@nbcdfw.com, and don't forget to include your location information! Radar & Live Coverage ➡️https://t.co/FuPytAI7oj pic.twitter.com/V66tkWDCjN — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) March 16, 2023

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

A cold front moving east across North Texas will sweep the storms off to the east this evening, ushering in colder and windy weather for Thursday night and Friday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for 30 counties across much of North Texas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Winds reaching 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

