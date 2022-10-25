Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night.

The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35E from Austin.

The NWS told KXAN-TV in Austin there was a “concentrated area of tornadic damage” as well as damage from straight-line winds. A photo tweeted by the NWS showed the tornado began on the southwest side of Jarrell, crossed I-35 and ended just west of the city of Bartlett.

A Tornado Warning had been issued shortly after 8:45 p.m. in the area where the tornado touched down.

National Weather Service

A ground survey will determine the tornado's strength, length and size.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said an aerial survey showed about three dozen homes or businesses had light to severe damage. At least one home that was under construction had collapsed.

Gravell said there was no loss of life. KXAN-TV reported one person in an 18-wheeler that overturned had injuries that were not life-threatening.

“This is the third tornado to hit Jarrell or the Jarrell area in the last seven months. It’s a community that has been really hit hard by the weather,” Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles said.

One of the buildings hardest hit was a local fire station that had part of its roof and doors blown off.