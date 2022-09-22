Thursday is the First Day of Fall, But When Will it Look or Feel Like Fall in Texas?

Sept. 22, at 8:04 p.m. CT, marks the beginning of astronomical fall. In North Texas, it will not feel or look like fall for a while.

Highs Thursday will be near 100 degrees and if you see leaves that have changed color on the ground it is because they died in the hot and dry weather we felt most of the summer.

When will it feel like fall in North Texas?

By October, the average high is in the low to mid-70s with lows in the 50s. November is when average highs are in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

When will it look like fall?

The peak fall foliage in North Texas is in mid-November.

The leaves may not look as vibrant this year due to the drought.

Climate Central says severe drought during the growing season tends to cause trees to begin to turn color early and not last as long; it can even lead them to skip color altogether, browning and falling before the fall even really gets started.

We have seen some of that already on some North Texas trees.

The heat also plays a role. Heat stress can cause the leaves to turn brown and fall off trees. Heat can also delay the change to fall colors because trees aren’t getting the usual signal from nature that fall is here.

So when you think fall in North Texas, think November.