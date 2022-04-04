Threat of Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Tornadoes With Severe Storms Monday

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

Severe weather is looking likely late Monday afternoon through the early part of the night.

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms for most of North Texas. On a scale of one to five, most of Dallas-Fort Worth is at level three.

TIMING OF STORMS IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Storms will start to develop west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area around 3-4 p.m. Storms will then move east into the DFW Metroplex between 6 and 11 p.m. Storms will exit eastern counties by midnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

All types of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes.

The severe weather threat diminishes after midnight.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan. Know where to go and where you are going to get warnings. Keep mobile devices charged in case you lose power.

Behind the storms, the air will be drier and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s on Tuesday. But a cold front will swing through the area Tuesday night. It will cool us back down into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.

