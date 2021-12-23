The Warmest Christmases

This Christmas has a good chance of being the warmest on record in DFW. With an expected high temperature in the low 80s, that will be enough to break the record of 80 set back in 2016.

Other warm years include 1934, 1922 and 1971.

The reason for the warmth is the position of the jet stream. The southern branch is forming a ridge, or heat dome over the Gulf of Mexico. This keeps warm air over Texas. The northern branch remains well to our north, keeping the coldest air confined to the Northwest United States.

The very warm weather will last through the weekend. While next week may not be quite as warm, it'll still have several days in the 70s which is well above normal for the end of the year.