The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.

The month of February may actually turn out to be warmer than usual.

The long-range forecast put out by the Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures in North Texas as well as the eastern half of the state and country.

So, Phil I'm sorry to say your prediction may be wrong in Texas.