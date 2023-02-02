Groundhog Day

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

The groundhog saw his shadow on Groundhog Day- meaning six more weeks of winter.

By Samantha Davies

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.

The month of February may actually turn out to be warmer than usual.

The long-range forecast put out by the Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures in North Texas as well as the eastern half of the state and country.

So, Phil I'm sorry to say your prediction may be wrong in Texas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Source: NOAA

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Punxsutawney Phil Emerges on Groundhog Day 2023

Pennsylvania 6 hours ago

6 More Weeks of Winter: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Shadow on Groundhog Day

This article tagged under:

Groundhog Daywinter storm
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us