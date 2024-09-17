weather

The first strong cold front of the fall

We may have to wait until October

By Rick Mitchell

With the beginning of fall rapidly approaching, one may wonder when to expect the first big cold front of autumn in North Texas.

You know, that first big taste of cooler weather that would have you reaching for a sweatshirt and a pumpkin spice latte. Statistically, that's likely to be in October.

Let's define the first big fall cold front as producing at least three consecutive days with high temperatures below 80 degrees. Based on that criteria, cooler air has arrived at this time over the last few years.

Last year, the first stretch of cooler weather occurred from Oct. 13 through 17.

In 2022, it was Oct. 17 through 19.

Even back in 2021, it was Oct. 15 through 18.

In 2020, the cooler air arrived earlier, from Sept. 21 through 24. In 2019, it was Oct. 11 through 14.

The current forecast shows no significant cold fronts in the next 10 days. But don't be discouraged, as October will likely bring a shot of true autumn air at some point.

