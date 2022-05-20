The End of the Heatwave

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas.

The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area.

A cold front will move across North Texas Saturday afternoon and evening with the chance of another round of storms.

The front will move into DFW by mid to late afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms developing. The storms will likely become more numerous as the front moves into East Texas. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The cold front will break the back of the May heatwave that Texans have been dealing with for the last two weeks. High temperatures Sunday through next Wednesday will be below normal in the 70s.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday. Total rainfall over the next seven days could exceed two inches in parts of North Texas.

