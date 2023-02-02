Denton

Thaw Means Rest for Some in Denton, and Work for Others

As the ice storm comes to an end, there is rest for some weary workers and work for others to get back on the road

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

Four days. That's how long traffic -- life in Denton -- basically stood still. But for workers at the businesses that remained open, it's been a busy four days.

"I'm just gonna keep working. Since about 12:30 on Monday, said Nancy Johnson as she waited on guests at the Hilton Garden Inn off Interstate 35 E.

Our NBC 5 crew stayed at the hotel and saw Johnson working at breakfast every morning and at dinner every night. She didn't just work there, she slept at the hotel the past few days, too.

"Mother Nature is gonna do what she's gonna do," Johnson said. "But we get to respond in a way that's either rebellious, or fight against it, or embrace it."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Few embraced the outdoors on Thursday, as ice still covered Joe Skiles Park and the streets around it.

Dottie White was out with a shovel, chipping away at the sheet of ice on her incline driveway.

"Don't come any closer," White warned about the slippery drive. "If you wait a few hours, I might get to you," White said laughing at her slow progress.

"Before you know it, everything passes. Everything passes," Johnson said wisely. "And you look back and go, woah, made it through another storm!"

As the weather warms, and the ice thaws.

To see the complete list of all school closings, click here.

school closings Jan 30

Updated School Closings, Delays for Friday

winter storm Jan 27

LIVE RADAR: Slush Likely to Refreeze Overnight Before Final Thaw Friday

forecast Jan 17

NBC 5 Forecast: Improving Weather on the Way

This article tagged under:

DentonDenton Countywinter storm
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us