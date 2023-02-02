Thaw Means Rest for Some in Denton, and Work for Others

Four days. That's how long traffic -- life in Denton -- basically stood still. But for workers at the businesses that remained open, it's been a busy four days.

"I'm just gonna keep working. Since about 12:30 on Monday, said Nancy Johnson as she waited on guests at the Hilton Garden Inn off Interstate 35 E.

Our NBC 5 crew stayed at the hotel and saw Johnson working at breakfast every morning and at dinner every night. She didn't just work there, she slept at the hotel the past few days, too.

"Mother Nature is gonna do what she's gonna do," Johnson said. "But we get to respond in a way that's either rebellious, or fight against it, or embrace it."

Few embraced the outdoors on Thursday, as ice still covered Joe Skiles Park and the streets around it.

Dottie White was out with a shovel, chipping away at the sheet of ice on her incline driveway.

"Don't come any closer," White warned about the slippery drive. "If you wait a few hours, I might get to you," White said laughing at her slow progress.

"Before you know it, everything passes. Everything passes," Johnson said wisely. "And you look back and go, woah, made it through another storm!"

As the weather warms, and the ice thaws.