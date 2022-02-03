Texas power grid

Texas Power Grid Shows Huge Reserves as Ice, Sleet Winds Down

Peak power demand is expected to come Friday morning when temperatures fall into the teens

By Scott Friedman

Texas Sky Ranger

After leaving much of Texas without power for several days during a winter storm last February, the Texas power grid appears to be performing well Thursday and with plenty of power reserves.

Huge power reserves are available with ERCOT showing between 10,000 and 11,000 megawatts of excess generation available at times both overnight and Thursday morning.

Winter Weather

winter storm warning 20 hours ago

Driving Conditions: Hundreds of Crashes Reported on Slick Roads

weather forecast 12 hours ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Winter Storm Through Thursday

winter storm 13 hours ago

What's the Difference Between Freezing Rain and Sleet?

At 10:15 am they reported 22,500 MW of available reserves. Clearly, the new ERCOT/PUC strategy to buy more reserves has helped. The reserves, combined with milder temps in this winter storm, have put less strain on power plants and allowed people to use less power compared to February 2021. 

Wind and solar are also forecast to perform well Thursday. At 9 a.m., wind power was generating more than 17,000 MW of power delivered by good winds in West Texas and less icing of turbine blades compared to last year.

Solar is also expected to help later Thursday as the sun returns out west. Almost 3,000 MW of solar output is forecast for this afternoon.

ERCOT did not report any loss of generation greater than 450 MW overnight Wednesday indicating that electric plants are functioning well so far. No big generators have been shutting down in the cold. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

But, one point to remember, peak demand is not expected until 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning when temperatures are expected to be much colder.

This article tagged under:

Texas power gridERCOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us