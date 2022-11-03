Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas.

Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes.

Following a request from Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said Thursday it was activating boat squads and urban search and rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two.

"The State of Texas is proactively responding to severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to impact Texas today and tomorrow," Abbott stated in a news release. "State and local emergency response partners are monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to swiftly provide all necessary resources to protect our communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow instructions from emergency responders and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

In North Texas, storms will begin to develop around lunchtime and continue into the early evening.

TDEM has the following state resources on standby:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater and air quality

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

State Mass Care Coordination

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

