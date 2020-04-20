Telemundo 39 Takes Viewers on Visual and Scientific Journey to Explore the Possibilities of Climate Change

Telemundo 39 will present a unique, half-hour special, Cambio Climático (Climate Change) at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, featuring Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist for Telemundo 39. Flecha, along with Telemundo station meteorologists and climate change experts, takes viewers along a scientific demonstration and visual journey through Alaska, California, Florida, New York, Canada, and Texas.

The special offers audiences facts and beautiful visuals concerning the world’s climate, along with scientific commentary delivered by experts in the fields of glaciology, hydrology, climatologists, economists, and marine biology.

“As a news organization, we take pride in the research and production quality invested in this educational special,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We are dedicated to providing this information in a relatable fashion so our viewers can decide for themselves if climate change is happening or not.”

“This special is the result of 11 months of hard work, thousands of miles traveling and all types of weather and climate,” added Néstor Flecha, Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist. “We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Cambio Climático will air across Telemundo stations (check your local listings). Locally, extended content can be accessed online at Telemundo39.com, after the April 22 premiere.

KXTX is one of 42 NBC/Telemundo owned stations that make up the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal. The Owned Stations division is home to nearly 100 meteorologists and weather anchors, including bilingual meteorologists. The division also owns the largest private network of weather radars in the country; the fourth-largest weather radar network in the U.S. The group’s exclusive weather radars deliver real-time weather information to local audiences across multiple digital platforms including the stations’ individual mobile apps.

“Our ‘La Autoridad en el Tiempo’ team is thankful for the station group’s collective efforts in investigative research and excellent production to bring Cambio Climático to the Hispanic Television market,” added Freddy Oldenburg, Telemundo 39 Vice President of News.

Documentary Content by City

Anchorage, Alaska

The documentary kicks off in Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier, where Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist Néstor Flecha explains how warming trends have accelerated the melting of the glacier, and the risks associated to this freshwater source for approximately 200-700 millions of people. Expert commentary contributed by glaciologist Dr. Sarah Kopczynski.

Santa Monica, CA

From Alaska, Flecha takes audiences to Southern California and is joined by Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo and Linda Escalante, Legislative Director for Natural Resources Defense Council, to take a deeper look into the potential causes around the frequency of California’s wildfires.

Fresno, CA

In California’s Central Valley, an area that produces 90% of all fruits and vegetables in the country, meteorologist Flecha speaks with a farm owner and Dr. Tapan B. Pathak, a specialist in climate adaptation in agriculture, about the long-term impacts that droughts may have on U.S. food prices and the state’s agricultural industry.

Miami, FL

Flecha teams up with Telemundo 51 Meteorologist Ariel Rodriguez and Dr. Ligia Collado-Vides, an expert in marine biology at the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida International University; Dr. Henry Briceño, research professor for the Southeast Environmental Research Center at the Institute of Water and Environment at Florida International University; Amy Clements, research professor at the Department of Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami, and Dr. Christopher W. Landsea of the National Hurricane Center, to discuss how climate change is affecting rising sea levels in South Florida, among other topics.