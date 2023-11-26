Take freeze precautions tonight, freezing temperatures likely Monday morning

In the wake of a cold front that moved through North Texas late Saturday, much colder air has moved into North Texas. This front will be responsible for a round of freezing temperatures. Sunday night into Monday morning most of North Texas will see temperatures drop to or below 32 degrees.

Take your freeze precautions tonight. You will want to cover or bring in sensitive plants indoors. Make sure outside faucets are covered, and if you have pets that sleep outside bring them inside tonight. Check pet's water sources to make sure it's not frozen early Monday.

Turn off the sprinklers. Sprinklers left on could cause icy patches on sidewalks and streets.

Tuesday morning will not be as cold but some cities outside of the DFW Metroplex could drop to near or below freezing. In these rural communities take your freeze precautions again.

Temperatures will warm to more seasonal levels by the middle of the week erasing the threat of a freeze.