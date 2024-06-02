Sunday storms bring flooding rain and hail

Storms that rolled through North Texas on Sunday, June 2, 2024 brought flooding rain and some hail.

10 photos
1/10
Rachel Stroman
Large hail in Lost Creek neighborhood, on Ft Worth’s westside.
2/10
Matt Schumann
Hail Pictures – Denton TX 6/02/2024 4:45PM
3/10
Naydelyn Salgado
Big sized hail at Forest Hills,Texas
4/10
Matt Schumann
Hail Pictures – Denton TX 6/02/2024 4:45PM
5/10
Patti Kammire
We had about 15 minutes of pea to quarter sized hail in Aledo.
6/10
alexandra montelongo
Fort Worth
6:13 06/02/2024
Hail
7/10
alexandra montelongo
Fort Worth
6:13 06/02/2024
Hail
8/10
Gaylabelle
Hail in west Fort Worth/ Aledo
9/10
Amanda Primeaux
Pilot Point, Tx street flood 6/2
10/10
Amanda Primeaux
Pilot Point, Tx street flood 6/2

This article tagged under:

weatherisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

Photos show damage after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain whip North Texas
Photos show damage after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain whip North Texas
Your hail photos on Memorial Day 2024
Your hail photos on Memorial Day 2024
Valley View family who rode out storm in stairwell surveys damage Sunday
Valley View family who rode out storm in stairwell surveys damage Sunday
North Texas Lake Levels on May 24, 2024
North Texas Lake Levels on May 24, 2024
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us