Sunday storms bring flooding rain and hail Published 31 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago Storms that rolled through North Texas on Sunday, June 2, 2024 brought flooding rain and some hail. 10 photos 1/10 Rachel Stroman Large hail in Lost Creek neighborhood, on Ft Worth's westside. 2/10 Matt Schumann Hail Pictures – Denton TX 6/02/2024 4:45PM 3/10 Naydelyn Salgado Big sized hail at Forest Hills,Texas 4/10 Matt Schumann Hail Pictures – Denton TX 6/02/2024 4:45PM 5/10 Patti Kammire We had about 15 minutes of pea to quarter sized hail in Aledo. 6/10 alexandra montelongo Fort Worth6:13 06/02/2024Hail 7/10 alexandra montelongo Fort Worth6:13 06/02/2024Hail 8/10 Gaylabelle Hail in west Fort Worth/ Aledo 9/10 Amanda Primeaux Pilot Point, Tx street flood 6/2 10/10 Amanda Primeaux Pilot Point, Tx street flood 6/2