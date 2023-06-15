Summer heat is on in North Texas

At Dallas' Klyde Warren Park, visitors took their lunch break at shaded tables and picnicked under shade trees, while young children danced with water fountains in the splash pads.

"I wasn't expecting to get wet, but you know, we do it for the kids," Darielle McDuffie said after running through the fountains as his 5-year-old son Darielle McDuffie II smiled ear-to-ear. "It's a great feeling. Almost like a high I would say. It feels really good to see my son have fun."

Not everyone has a place to cool off.

"Being outside is no place to be on a day like today," Our Calling Director of Development Juliana Williams said. "That heat index makes it really dangerous for those of our friends on the streets to stay outside."

That's why Our Calling in Dallas kept its doors open a couple of hours late on Thursday, giving people experiencing homelessness a place to cool off, get some lunch, and something to drink.

"Even though we're doing a lot of things to meet basic needs; we're giving people meals, we're giving them cold water, we're doing showers and laundry, we're doing resources, really we want to help them long-term," Williams said. "So we want to come alongside them and offer them hope and help them come up with a plan...so that they can get off the streets and not be in these conditions next summer."

Our Calling is looking for donations of sunblock, sunglasses, and reusable water bottles. For more information click here.

Hot Car Safety

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.