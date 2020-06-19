summer

Summer Begins This Weekend! Here's What to Expect in North Texas

While it felt like summer in North Texas this past week, summer officially arrives Saturday at 2:43 p.m. The first weekend of summer will be warm and humid with continuing rain chances through Father's Day Sunday.

By Keisha Burns

This upcoming Father's Day weekend will be a transitional period toward unsettled weather Saturday through the upcoming week.

The jet stream pattern will begin to shift on Saturday, opening up the possibility of spotty to scattered storms Saturday through the first half of next week. This is in contrast to the ridge of high pressure that has sat over North Texas for much of mid-June keep our weather pattern very warm and dry.

DFW has had only a trace of rainfall in June. In 122 years, there have only been two years where there was only a trace of rain for the entire month of June. After an extended dry period, the first full week of summer will feature daily rain chances with seasonable temperatures in the low 90s.

There may be enough moisture to end the streak of days without measurable rain at Dallas-Fort Worth International airport. Rainfall totals could be in the 1-2" range over the next seven days.

