Fort Worth

Strong Winds Rip Roof off Building in Fort Worth Stockyards

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Strong winds ripped the roof off a building in the Fort Worth Stockyards Monday afternoon.

The roof landed on top of several parked cars in the 2200 block of North Main Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded and is investigating. So far, there is no word on any injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 mins ago

Deadline for Full COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Before School

Lancaster 2 hours ago

High Winds Snap Trees and Power Poles in Lancaster

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tarrant County at 4:57 p.m. but was allowed to expire at 5:30 p.m.

Strong winds also snapped trees and power lines in half in Lancaster Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often for the very latest information.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us