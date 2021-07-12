Strong Winds Rip Roof off Building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Strong winds ripped the roof off a building in the Fort Worth Stockyards Monday afternoon.

The roof landed on top of several parked cars in the 2200 block of North Main Street.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded and is investigating. So far, there is no word on any injuries.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tarrant County at 4:57 p.m. but was allowed to expire at 5:30 p.m.

Strong winds also snapped trees and power lines in half in Lancaster Monday afternoon.

