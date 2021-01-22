weather connection

Strong Storms Possible Late Sunday

By Rick Mitchell

The gloomy weather pattern will continue through the weekend across North Texas. Saturday will be cloudy, but mainly dry. It will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will slowly increase Saturday night through Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy with showers increasing in coverage during the afternoon and evening. By late Sunday evening, a storm system will move into West Texas. This system will help generate scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

It's possible that a line of thunderstorms will develop and move east across North Texas overnight Sunday night into the predawn hours on Monday. The strongest storms will be capable of gusty winds and perhaps some hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.  

The storms will move into East Texas by daybreak Monday morning. This will be followed by a return of sunshine to start the new week.

This article tagged under:

weather connection
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us