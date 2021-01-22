Strong Storms Possible Late Sunday

The gloomy weather pattern will continue through the weekend across North Texas. Saturday will be cloudy, but mainly dry. It will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will slowly increase Saturday night through Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy with showers increasing in coverage during the afternoon and evening. By late Sunday evening, a storm system will move into West Texas. This system will help generate scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

It's possible that a line of thunderstorms will develop and move east across North Texas overnight Sunday night into the predawn hours on Monday. The strongest storms will be capable of gusty winds and perhaps some hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

The storms will move into East Texas by daybreak Monday morning. This will be followed by a return of sunshine to start the new week.