Strong Storms Moving Across Oklahoma

Strong storms are currently moving across central Oklahoma. Our NBC Sister Station KFOR in Oklahoma City are following a storm that is near Lake Altus near the city of Lugert, OK. That is about two hours west of Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service said potentially severe storms are expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue through the night into Thursday morning from far northern Texas, across western Oklahoma, through eastern Kansas and into far southeastern Nebraska.

Golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds of 60-70 mph are also forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center says the area covers just more than 103,000 square miles and includes 6.8 million people.

