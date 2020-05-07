Strong Cold Front Arrives Late Tonight

A threat for severe thunderstorms will be possible later this evening and overnight.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with gusty south winds and highs in the low 80s.

Although most of Thursday will be dry, spotty storms will develop over West Texas and track east over western North Texas Thursday evening. These storms could contain hail and gusty winds.

Additional storms will accompany a cold front as it moves through North Texas late Thursday night into Friday morning. The main storm risk will be overnight Thursday as widespread storms move south out of Oklahoma.

Some thunderstorms will be strong with gusty winds as the main severe threat.

The bulk of the activity will be along the Red River. These storms will reach the DFW area before sunrise Friday, and should be well south of DFW by late Friday morning.

Following Friday's cold front, the weekend will be rain-free and unseasonably cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

