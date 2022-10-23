storm chances

Stormy Start to the Week Expected in North Texas

A few strong, possibly even severe, storms will push through North Texas on Monday

By Adrienne Vonn

After a warm and windy weekend, rain and storms will return to North Texas on Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area split between a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The highest likelihood for severe weather will be for areas south and east of the Metroplex (in yellow).

While there is plenty of moisture, lift and shear present, instability levels remain low.

Thus, the severe weather threat will be isolated to scattered. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns as storms race through our area.

Hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the threat is much lower.

Heavy rain will accompany the storms on Monday. While the rain will mostly be beneficial, there could be a few areas of flooding.

After the front clears, temperatures will tumble. High temperatures will be back into the upper 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week.

