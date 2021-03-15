Storms Possible Tuesday Night; Fire Danger Wednesday

A fast-moving storm system will move across North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There will be a chance of a few thunderstorms Tuesday night. Not everyone will have a storm, but a couple of strong to severe storms are possible.

A marginal (Level 1) severe weather risk covers much of North Texas, while a slight risk (Level 2) can be found to the southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. The strongest storms will be capable of some hail up to the size of quarters. The storm threat will end early Wednesday as the storms move east.

The cold front producing the storm chances will move out of Texas by Wednesday afternoon. Conditions for severe weather will be more favorable Wednesday in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama where widespread severe storms are possible.

A strong west wind will develop across North Texas Wednesday -- behind the front. A combination of winds gusting to 40 mph and low humidity will produce an elevated fire danger for the western half of North Texas.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Thursday will remain quite breezy so the fire danger will remain.

