LIVE RADAR: Another Round of Storms Possible Thursday Morning; Tornado Watch for Some

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 4 a.m. for northwestern parts of North Texas.

Isolated storms may develop in the Metroplex overnight. Details on the forecast are below.

WHAT TO EXPECT WITH NORTH TEXAS WEATHER

North Texas should be mostly quiet overnight aside from a few possible storms along the Red River.

A cold front arriving Thursday morning will bring another chance for storm development before dawn over western North Texas. Those storms will move east and bring the threat of large hail and isolated tornadoes. That line of storms is expected to move east through the morning and early afternoon.

After the rain departs Thursday the concern will shift to the heat where temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Friday and then possibly into the low 100s over the weekend.

There is the potential for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Some of the storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, even a few tornadoes.

