LIVE RADAR: Storms Possible Overnight; Severe T-Storm Watch in Northern Counties

We have an unsettled weather pattern that is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms into North Texas overnight Monday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 2 a.m. for northern sections of North Texas and along the Red River. Strong winds reaching 60 mph will be the main threat with stronger storms.

The storms overnight will develop out of a system bringing storms to Northern Oklahoma Monday. As the storms develop along a line to the south they should weaken, NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said.

Northern Oklahoma was under a level four moderate risk Monday evening, which is the most severe risk posted in the region. The majority of North Texas is under a level one or marginal risk -- mostly due to gusty winds expected to come with storms.

A cold front will accompany the showers and temperatures will be cooler Tuesday. It'll be short-lived, NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said things will warm back up on Wednesday.

NOT Texas, but If you have some friends and family in Oklahoma, let them know there's a tornado watch until 10 pm. They may not be paying attention so help them out. https://t.co/LyDGzBO3Qe — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) May 2, 2022

STAY WEATHER AWARE THIS WEEK

Much of next week looks unsettled with daily chances for storms.

Tuesday will be cooler and mostly cloudy. A new batch of moisture on Wednesday is expected to make the day warm (low 80s) and humid. There's another chance for rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The greatest severe threat appears to be to the north though that forecast will likely change.

Mother's Day weekend will be dry with temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-90s.

Thunderstorms will become numerous across Oklahoma during the evening before moving southeast across parts of North Texas overnight.

