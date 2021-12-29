severe weather

Storms Possible on New Year's Eve, Ushering in Bitter Cold to Start 2022

Rain and storms can be expected on Friday followed by a hard freeze Sunday morning

By Samantha Davies

North Texas will be ending 2021 with a potent weather system.

Friday, as a dry line and approaching cold front moves towards North Texas showers and thunderstorms can be expected. Starting Friday afternoon and continuing into early Saturday there is a 40-60% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms on Friday could reach severe limits.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms for most of North Texas with a slight risk to the northeast, including the city of Paris. While the chance is low, some storms may be strong enough to produce 60 mph winds, small hail or a tornado.

Severe Weather Outlook from Storm Prediction Center

If you are out and about celebrating the New Year, make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings.

All rain ends early Saturday. During New Year's Day, a strong arctic cold front passes and a gusty northwest wind develops. Cold air moves into North Texas with the coldest air arriving late Saturday night.

Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the mid-20s. This will be the first hard freeze of the season for North Texas. Early morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

This cold snap will be short-lived. By the middle of next week, highs will be near 70 degrees.

