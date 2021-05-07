Storms Possible for Mother's Day

Mother's Day weekend will kick off with warm and windy weather on Saturday. It'll be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. South winds will gust to around 30 mph. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s, although a few spots out west could reach 90.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While the first half of the weekend will be dry, a few storms are possible on Sunday. The rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon, and stay in the forecast into next week.

The rain chances are in response to a cold front that will move through North Texas on Sunday. There is a chance that some of the storms could become strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening. The strongest storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat appears low at this time. Not everyone will have severe weather. In fact, not everyone will even have a thunderstorm. The severe potential will be highest from near DFW to the east and south.

The cold front will move through DFW sometime during Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop along the front and move into East Texas.

The cold front will stall out south of the DFW metro area keeping the start of next week rather cool and showery. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees below normal from Monday through Wednesday.