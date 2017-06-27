Storms Move Across North Texas Tuesday Afternoon

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for northeastern Dallas County until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.



Minor flooding in areas with poor drainage was expected as storms dumped heavy rain Tuesday. The NWS reported three quarters of an inch to one inch of rain has fallen in 30 minutes and runoff from the thunderstorms could cause urban and small stream flooding.



The Federal Aviation Administration reports departure and arrival delays at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to weather. The airport plans to keep dining, shopping and TSA checkpoints open later to help with any delays from the storm. Departure and arrival delays at Dallas Love Field are running between 16 minutes and 30 minutes.



At 6:30 p.m., Oncor reported nearly 1,800 customers are without power in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.



Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

