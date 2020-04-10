Storms Likely For Parts of the Easter Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across much of North Texas over the weekend. Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat will be low, but slightly higher across Central Texas.

The severe risk will shift to the east on Sunday, with a Moderate Risk in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. If any storms are severe in Texas Sunday morning, it will most likely be East Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing well to the west of DFW early Saturday morning. The showers and storms will move east, increasing rain chances for the late morning and afternoon.

Additional storms will form overnight Saturday night into daybreak Sunday. These also have the potential to become severe as they move rapidly east. The rain should end in DFW before noon, followed by a mild and breezy afternoon.

Rain amounts could be high in spots. The DFW area could see around an inch of rain, while one to two inches could fall in Northeast Texas.