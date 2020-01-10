Storms Coming, Two Warning Sirens Remain Offline in Dallas After October Tornadoes

The city of Dallas' Office of Emergency Management says three of their 162 outdoor warning sirens were damaged during last October's tornado event and that two of those sirens (see below) are still offline.

A strong storm system approaching North Texas Friday has the potential to include powerful tornadoes, large hail and flooding. In case of imminent threat, the National Weather Service and/or Dallas OEM will send out Wireless Emergency Alerts to smart phones in the areas where the sirens are not functioning.

"Outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people outside to go indoors for shelter and information. The sirens are not meant to be heard indoors. If you are inside your house, you may not hear the sirens. We urge our residents to pay attention to broadcast media and radio for up to date information," the OEM said.

Siren Locations Under Repair

The damaged sirens are located along the 10900 block of Harry Hines near Walnut Hill and along the 1200 block of Carbona, near Lake June and Jim Miller. The area covered by the Carbona siren has a significant amount of overlap. The damaged sites can be seen below. To see a map of all 162 sirens, click here.

Siren Site #25, 10937 Harry Hines, 75220

Siren Site #92, 1234 Carbona, 75217

