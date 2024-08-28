NBC 5 viewers capture storms and beautiful sunsets on August 27, 2024

NBC 5 viewers shared photos taken during summer storms Tuesday afternoon with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Julie Johnson
Here’s a quick snapshot of the Willow Park storm. The center wall is incredible! Can you describe it?
irina volgusheva
My name is Irina Zaretskiy and I wanted to share a picture I took near Walmart in Saginaw., TX.
irina volgusheva
My name is Irina Zaretskiy and I wanted to share a picture I took near Walmart in Saginaw., TX.
MARY JOHNSON
Sudden burst of rain falling in Haltom City.
Frank Dejesu
Strange looking storm clouds over Fort Worth
Meredith Mabus
From White Rock Lake looking east towards central.
Vanessa Swinger
Beautiful cloud formations after our tiny thunderstorm ⛈️
manort82@outlook.com
From Keller. No rain but pretty cool sunset.
Carrie Moebus
In Fort Worth, looking East, at the moment rain started falling at our
house, I caught this double rainbow.
In the lower left corner, you can also see a rain droplet with a prism.
Ivan Freire
Got a nice shower here in South Grand Prairie!
Ivan Freire
Unusual and Beautiful Sunset Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
Judy Hogan
Cloud formation northwest of Addison
Robin Hirst
Beautiful sunset walk in McKinney with my poodle Gracie Mae.
Susan McIlveen
Yesterdays sunset after the rain taken by Ken Moony in Joshua, Johnson County.

