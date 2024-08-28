NBC 5 viewers capture storms and beautiful sunsets on August 27, 2024 Published 4 mins ago • Updated 1 min ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos taken during summer storms Tuesday afternoon with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 14 photos 1/14 Julie Johnson Here’s a quick snapshot of the Willow Park storm. The center wall is incredible! Can you describe it? 2/14 irina volgusheva My name is Irina Zaretskiy and I wanted to share a picture I took near Walmart in Saginaw., TX. 3/14 irina volgusheva My name is Irina Zaretskiy and I wanted to share a picture I took near Walmart in Saginaw., TX. 4/14 MARY JOHNSON Sudden burst of rain falling in Haltom City. 5/14 Frank Dejesu Strange looking storm clouds over Fort Worth 6/14 Meredith Mabus From White Rock Lake looking east towards central. 7/14 Vanessa Swinger Beautiful cloud formations after our tiny thunderstorm ⛈️ 8/14 manort82@outlook.com From Keller. No rain but pretty cool sunset. 9/14 Carrie Moebus In Fort Worth, looking East, at the moment rain started falling at our house, I caught this double rainbow. In the lower left corner, you can also see a rain droplet with a prism. 10/14 Ivan Freire Got a nice shower here in South Grand Prairie! 11/14 Ivan Freire Unusual and Beautiful Sunset Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android 12/14 Judy Hogan Cloud formation northwest of Addison 13/14 Robin Hirst Beautiful sunset walk in McKinney with my poodle Gracie Mae. 14/14 Susan McIlveen Yesterdays sunset after the rain taken by Ken Moony in Joshua, Johnson County. This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comweather More Photo Galleries Photos: First day of school 2024 North Texans cheer on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics The Gaylord Texan Resort's ICE! features Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2024 See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers