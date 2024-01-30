Storm system brings rain chances back to North Texas Friday night

A storm system, via the West Coast, will bring the area rain chances. This weather pattern is a typical El Niño event. El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

With El Niño in the winter months, the subtropical branch of the jet stream intensifies across the southern United States, giving places from Southern California to Florida higher odds of wet weather.

Meanwhile, the polar jet stream tends to retreat into Canada, reducing the number and strength of polar intrusions and favoring relatively mild and dry winter conditions across the northern U.S. and southern Canada.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

This storm system will impact North Texas, Friday evening into Saturday. Expect showers and thunderstorms during this time. A few strong storms capable of producing hail are also possible.

Rainfall amounts will vary across North Texas from half an inch to over an inch. Localized rainfall totals exceeding 2 inches are possible across eastern North Texas.

Please use extreme caution in flood-prone areas.

WHAT TO DO?

Always stay weather aware, ahead and during significant weather events. Also, the NBC 5 Weather Experts will keep you up to date on the latest information on this storm system.

These final days of January will be very nice with sunshine and well above normal temperatures across North Texas. Highs will climb into the low 70s again Tuesday, with upper 60s common Wednesday and Thursday. Our normal high in DFW this time of year is in the upper 50s.