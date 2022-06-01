LIVE RADAR: After Beneficial Rain, Storm Chances Remain Into Weekend

After a cold front Thursday there will be more opportunities for showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

While much of that time will be dry, there is at least a low shot for occasional showers and storms.

Outside of any storm chances, it will be partly cloudy with a warming trend.

THURSDAY MORNING RAIN

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said Thursday morning overnight thunderstorms brought impressive rain totals, with some areas receiving between 2 and 5 inches of rain.

By 1 p.m. Thursday, most of the storms should have pushed east leaving a mostly quiet, partly cloud afternoon. A chance remains Thursday afternoon for spotty showers, Johnston said.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

On Friday morning, temperatures will climb a little but still be below normal. Another batch of rain could also slip into the area but may say to the south and southwest.

After Saturday, temperatures will again climb back to the mid-90s on Sunday and it'll stay hot through the next week.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

Weather Links