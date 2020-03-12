Storm Chances on the Horizon Could Bring Hail, Strong Winds

Thursday's unseasonably warm and humid air across North Texas will lead to a chance of late day storms. These storms will be isolated, but could pack a punch.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined North Texas in a "marginal" and "slight" risk category for severe weather. If these storms develop, there is a concern for hail and strong wind gusts.

The timing for storm development looks to be after 5 p.m. and could persist well into the evening. Our computer model shows these isolated storms developing along a cold front. It's important to note these storms will not occur everywhere and the location should be understood as approximate.

The chance for more widespread rain goes up considerably as we head into Friday. While some of these storms could produce heavy rain and lightning, the concern for severe weather is low.

The chance of rain will remain high into Saturday. Outdoor activities could certainly be in jeopardy, so have a back-up plan in place. Sunday's rain chance appears lower.

Next week appears quite "unsettled" with additional rain and storm chances.