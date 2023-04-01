forecast

Scattered Storms Bring Large Hail to Southwestern Counties Monday Evening

Storm chances remain low on Monday after a warm front and dryline led to a severe weather threat for North Texas on Sunday

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

The temperature climbed into the low 90s Monday afternoon as sunshine and a strong southwesterly breeze combined to heat us up about 20 degrees above normal.

Isolated thunderstorms developed southwest of Fort Worth Monday evening, and some of them produced hail of golf ball and even baseball size. But no rain reached DFW.

A better chance for storms will return late Tuesday into Tuesday night as a cold front draws near. This front will usher in cooler air for the second half of the week.

A few showers may return toward Easter weekend.

Your Hail Photos – April 2, 2023

