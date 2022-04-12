Storm Causes Damage at Dairy Queen in Ennis with Employees, Customers Inside

The damage at the Dairy Queen off Ennis Avenue in Ennis further proves a storm doesn’t have to last very long to do quite a bit of damage. No one was hurt, and everyone was able to get out of the store safely.

However, there were some scary moments for the employees and customers. Courtney Odell was working at the time and said everything happened so fast.

“I had just gotten off the phone with the corporate manager and she said to get everyone away from the windows, but I just hung up the phone and the wind started going,” she said.

Just as she was following her manager’s instructions, part of the building came crashing down.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“And the lights flickered, and it fell,” said Odell. “It was scary.”

Assistant manager Carolina Hernandez was home when she received a call from frightened employees.

“When they called me, I had to rush over here to make sure all my employees were fine first, and all the clients, but everybody was okay,” Hernandez said.

She told NBC 5 there were six employees inside at the time and less than 10 customers.

“When I saw it, I was in shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that an actual thunder or wind could knock down the building.”

The Ennis Fire crews were at the scene late into the evening. They said the roof appears to be fine, but the building will need additional inspection before employees and customers are cleared to return.