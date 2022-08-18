Start of School Delayed Thursday for Tolar ISD After Storms Roll Through

A cold front that brought rain and storms to North Texas hit a Hood County town particularly hard.

The Tolar Independent School District announced that due to damage and power outages the start of school is delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The district says school buses will run two hours later than their regularly scheduled time to give school administrators need time to assess the damages and power issues.

Video posted on Twitter by storm chaser Chad Casey showed large trees down and other damage throughout the town.

Tolar is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth between Granbury and Stephenville.