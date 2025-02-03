Spring-like weather all week in North Texas

This past weekend featured spring-like weather in North Texas and that trend will continue. The normal high for this time of year is 59 degrees. Saturday, DFW Airport reached 71 degrees and on Sunday the high was 78 degrees.

Today, we are forecasting a high of 81 degrees. Highs in the low 80s are more typical of early May, rather than early February.

Even though these temperatures are on the warm side, we are not in record territory. The record high for Jan. 3 is 84 degrees.

This unseasonably warm weather sticks around all week. Highs through Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front early next week will make it feel more like February. Highs early next week will be in the low 50s. There will also be a few opportunities for rain next week.