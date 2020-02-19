winter

Spring Is Right Around the Corner, Is Winter Over?

Is it time to put away the winter clothes?

By Samantha Davies

It has been a relatively warm winter. Dallas-Fort Worth is on track for seeing the 15th warmest winter on record. From December through mid-February DFW has seen a temperature of 70 degrees or higher 14 times.

The temperature at DFW International Airport has only dropped to freezing or below 18 times this winter. The average number of freezes each winter is 33.

Our winter days are technically numbered and spring is right around the corner. Meteorological spring is March 1, only 11 days away. Astronomical Spring is March 19, one month from today. The average date of last freeze March 12 (22 days away).

Even though spring is so close another cold snap is not out of the question. Long range forecasts are predicting below normal temperatures for most of the country over the next two weeks.

