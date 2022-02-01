DallasNews.com

Southwest Airlines Suspends All Dallas Love Field Flights Thursday Ahead of Incoming Winter Storm

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is also proactively calling off hundreds of flights at DFW International Airport, its largest hub

By Kyle Arnold / The Dallas Morning News

Last year's winter storm idled Southwest Airlines planes at gates at Dallas Love Field.
Smiley N. Pool / DMN Staff Photographer

Southwest Airlines has suspended all flights in and out of Dallas Love Field on Thursday with snow and sub-freezing temperatures expected to accompany an approaching winter storm.

Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Love Field, has issued travel advisories for 13 airports in Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee ahead of the winter storm forecasted to sweep through the region with snow, sleet and ice accumulation and temperatures into the 20s and even teens between Thursday and Saturday.

The Dallas-based carrier has even canceled all of its flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday with plans to reopen on Thursday.

