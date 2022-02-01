Southwest Airlines has suspended all flights in and out of Dallas Love Field on Thursday with snow and sub-freezing temperatures expected to accompany an approaching winter storm.

Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Love Field, has issued travel advisories for 13 airports in Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee ahead of the winter storm forecasted to sweep through the region with snow, sleet and ice accumulation and temperatures into the 20s and even teens between Thursday and Saturday.

The Dallas-based carrier has even canceled all of its flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday with plans to reopen on Thursday.

