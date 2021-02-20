Some Schools Will Close or Switch to Virtual Learning Due to Winter Storm Damage

Schools across North Texas are dealing with the same problems that many peoples' homes are: buildings went without power and pipes are broken. Now that the power is back on in many areas, schools are trying to figure out just how bad the damage truly is.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Dallas ISD

The Dallas Independent School District announced on Twitter that all classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday as crews continue to survey the damage. All virtual learning classes are also canceled.

With the aftermath of the inclement weather still presenting very real challenges for our families and schools, Dallas ISD schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22 and 23, and there will be no virtual learning. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IRdKpBxEBo — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) February 20, 2021

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD has also canceled all in-person and virtual learning classes on Monday and Tuesday, as crews work to fix broken pipes and bring virtual learning platforms back online. The district says all employees should have received an email detailing who should and who should not report to work on Monday and Tuesday. But all students have Monday and Tuesday off.

FWISD will take February 22-23, to assess possible weather-related damages. Students and teachers will not report to school. Teachers will work remotely to prepare for instruction in collaboration with campus staff. Read more at https://t.co/aUjUZuBYSs. pic.twitter.com/GTNyCM7p6m — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) February 19, 2021

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD has also canceled all classed and closed all school buildings on Monday and Tuesday. Virtual classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Arlington ISD parents: Damage assessment of our schools is showing that repairs will extend past the weekend.

-All schools will be closed on February 22 and February 23.

-Virtual instruction will begin on February 24.

Read more in our blog. https://t.co/nwunSTdhOP pic.twitter.com/WIoPi7krW8 — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) February 19, 2021

Garland ISD

Garland ISD announced on Twitter that it anticipates all classed to resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

Please read an important message from Garland ISD regarding make-up days and classes resuming Monday, Feb. 22. Details: https://t.co/Y4A9nolzcf pic.twitter.com/nXDeetBcWU — Garland ISD (@gisdnews) February 18, 2021

Plano ISD

Plano ISD said "Classes in-person & School@Home will resume Monday, February 22, unless otherwise announced. More info: http://pisd.edu"

Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD expects to resume classes as usual on Monday, Feb. 22.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD said "Our tentative plan at this time is for all students to participate in asynchronous virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday. It may be Wednesday before our elementary campuses are able to return to on-campus learning, and it could be March 1 for our secondary campuses. This plan is dependent on the restoration of our campuses and reliability of electricity and internet connectivity to our communities and campuses. FISD will share an update with you Sunday regarding the upcoming week."

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD announced on Saturday that "Richardson High School, Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet and Math Science Technology Magnet will be closed for face-to-face instruction, and all students at those campuses will be virtual on Monday, Feb. 22. These campuses will contact parents directly to share specific schedule and Zoom information.

The district added, "the majority of Richardson ISD schools will reopen for both in-person and virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22." The district also said "Please note that heating was significantly reduced in all RISD schools and buildings over the last week in an effort to minimize energy consumption. As a result, campus interiors have been very cold and are slowly warming. Temperatures in schools on Monday may be cooler than normal, and students are encouraged to dress for the possibility of cooler indoor temperatures as buildings return to normal."

Keller ISD

Keller ISD says all schools will be open on Monday, Feb. 22.

Check out the video message from @DrRDubKellerISD with info on re-opening schools on Monday, Feb. 22. Be sure to check your email and https://t.co/TooyzySmNL, where you can find all updates related to this past week's events. Thank you for your support!https://t.co/1zircRPfOQ — Keller Schools (@KellerISD) February 20, 2021

Mansfield ISD

Mansfield ISD announced on Twitter "MISD will be back to normal operating hours on Monday, Feb. 22."

A HUGE thanks to all the Mansfield ISD staff members who continuously inspected & assessed our buildings, vehicles & equipment to make sure everything is good to go for a safe return! MISD will be back to normal operating hours on Monday, Feb. 22. Details: https://t.co/WUnG17dVrm — Mansfield ISD (@mansfieldisd) February 20, 2021

Grand Prairie ISD

GPISD schools and offices will resume normal operations on Monday, February 22. Our schools are safe and warm; we look forward to seeing you Monday. #WeAreGPISD — Grand Prairie ISD (@grandprairieisd) February 20, 2021

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The district announced on its website "Several facilities have experienced water line breaks and other damage. Our team is working tirelessly to make the repairs and we currently plan to open our schools and offices on Monday, February 22, for in-person learners and staff."

Denton ISD

Denton ISD had several buildings damaged during the winter storm and has announced several changes on its website.

While the majority of schools will open on time, the following schools will be closed, for both Face-to-Face and ConnectedLearning students, on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Windle School for Young Children

Adkins Elementary

Borman Elementary

Nelson Elementary

Union Park Elementary

Strickland Middle School

Houston and Hodge Elementary schools will be closed only Monday, Feb. 22, and will resume classes for Face-to-Face and ConnectedLearning students on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Harpool Middle School, in Lantana, sustained significant water damage to the entire first floor when a fire suppression system flooded the building. Harpool will be closed, for both Face-to-Face and ConnectedLearning students, on Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb.23. All Harpool students will begin remote learning on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and remain learning virtually until Spring Break, or for a total of eight days, or until Friday, March 5.

McKinney ISD

"All MISD schools will resume their normal schedules on Monday, February 22," the district announced on its website.

Birdville ISD

"BISD will return to normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22. All offices and schools will open at their normal times, and school will resume for our face-to-face and online learners," the school announced on its website.

Northwest ISD

"We are going to turn Monday, February 22, into a district/campus workday, so all staff members can get back into their classrooms and workspaces to be ready to start In-Person Learning on Tuesday, February 23. The workday will count as a student holiday for all students, both In-Person and Remote Learners," the district announced on its website.

HEB ISD

"Our goal is for in person and online instruction to return on Monday, February 22, 2021. We will continue to evaluate all of our district facilities and monitor water usage restrictions. Should it become necessary to make changes to instructional plans for Monday, we will communicate that information to you tomorrow," The district posted on its website on Saturday.

Allen ISD

"our buildings are safe to open, and Allen ISD will resume all classes (both In-Person and At-Home) on Monday, February 22," the district posted on its website.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

"The decision has been made to transition all students to remote learning for Monday, February 22. It is understood that some families may have ongoing issues with internet connectivity; therefore, students will follow an asynchronous model to give them and teachers added flexibility throughout the school day," the district posted on its website.

Crowley ISD

"Crowley ISD is committed to reopening school buildings safely and as soon as possible. Our goal is to make an announcement regarding next week’s schedule by Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. to give us enough time to make the safest, best decision for our students, staff and community," the district posted on its website.

Rockwall ISD

"Rockwall ISD schools and support offices will reopen for in-person and remote learning on Monday, February 22. All schools will resume regular operations including bus transportation and student meals. We look forward to seeing our students and staff on Monday," the district posted on its website.

Grapevine Colleyville ISD

"With the exception of Heritage Middle School, which has been the most impacted campus, we will be able to continue with in-person and remote instruction as normal on Monday," the district posted on its website.

Coppell ISD

"Coppell ISD will be open for in person and virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22, aside from Richard J. Lee Elementary. Due to winter weather damage to Lee Elementary, the school will be virtual learning," the district said on its website.

Burleson ISD

"Following an assessment of our schools and facilities, BISD will resume normal schedule for in-person and virtual learning beginning Monday, February 22," the district posted on its website.

Desoto ISD

Forney ISD

Classes for all students will be canceled on Monday, Feb. 22 so staff can participate in a workday. All onsite and virtual learning is expected to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

We hope to have onsite and virtual classes resume

Tuesday, Feb. 23. Please check your email or the

Forney ISD mobile app for more details.

Grab & Go Meals will be available Monday, 8-11 a.m. at North Forney, Blackburn, Crosby, Lewis and Rhea. #ForneyFamily pic.twitter.com/c3j5To4kNd — ForneyISD (@forneyisd) February 21, 2021

Cedar Hill ISD

"Barring no additional issues occur over the weekend, we are confident all buildings will be ready to welcome scholars and staff on Monday," the district posted on its website.

Friday afternoon, Dr. Hudson provided an update to families and staff. You can read it here. https://t.co/qqXnwzoNcd — Cedar Hill ISD (@cedarhillisd) February 20, 2021

Waxahachie ISD

"We will reopen at the normal time on Monday, February 22."

Weatherford ISD

"We will resume the normal school schedule on Mon., Feb. 22 for in-person and virtual classes."

Shout out to the WISD staff members who monitored facilities, vehicles, & technology to make sure everything is ready for students & staff to return after an unprecedented winter storm. We will resume the normal school schedule on Mon., Feb. 22 for in-person and virtual classes. pic.twitter.com/PMHRtvUsrx — Weatherford ISD (@weatherfordisd) February 20, 2021

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.