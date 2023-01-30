What to Know A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon Wednesday. Wintry precipitation is expected to come in three waves, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with ice, sleet and freezing rain. See the latest weather warnings here.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate due to icy conditions. Please plan ahead and give yourself plenty of room between you and other drivers.

For the latest on the Winter Storm Warning and to see the latest forecast, click here.

A list of school closures grew Monday and continues to build into Tuesday due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that has brought freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and running through noon Wednesday.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

The winter weather arrived earlier and colder than expected and is forecast to bring waves of rain and ice over the next two days.

Difficult travel conditions will also be expected across North Texas due to icy conditions and school districts have decided not to take a chance as road conditions will deteriorate starting with bridges and overpasses and then eventually with ground surfaces.

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

School districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area inform students, faculty, and staff about their plans for how to handle the winter weather.

