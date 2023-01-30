Some Districts Close, Cancel After-School Activities Because of Winter Weather Monday

Dozens of North Texas school districts are closed Monday as a Winter Storm Warning was issued for North Texas. Other school districts have canceled after-school activities.

In the coming days, waves of rain and ice are expected for North Texas -- the winter weather arrived earlier than expected. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas from Monday morning until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Difficult travel conditions will also be expected across North Texas due to icy conditions and school districts have decided not to take a chance as road conditions will deteriorate starting with bridges and overpasses and then eventually with ground surfaces.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Aledo ISD tweeted it's plans to close.

Aledo ISD is closed Monday, Jan 30 due to inclement weather and quickly deteriorating road conditions. Please stay safe Bearcats. pic.twitter.com/Ts0mwUl88v — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) January 30, 2023

As did Granbury ISD.

Granbury ISD closed Monday, January 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Yv0TQCb6oG — Granbury ISD (@granburyisd) January 30, 2023

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.