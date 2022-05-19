So Long to 90-Degree Weather: Rain Chances & Heat Relief on the Way

North Texas has some pretty big weather changes coming this weekend.

We're tracking chances of thunderstorms Friday night followed by the approach of a cold front that will also bring storms to some areas of North Texas.

It will also knock temperatures back to normal for mid-May.

WHAT TO EXPECT FRIDAY

On Friday, expect nothing much during the day. We'll be warm, but as we get later in the afternoon, we'll see storms firing up north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Some storms could bring damaging winds and hail. Those storms could move into parts of North Texas through the evening before dying.

Not everyone will get a storm, but stay weather aware if you have weekend outdoor plans.

SATURDAY COLD FRONT

On Saturday, that cold front is likely to push across sometime in the afternoon and it could set off more storms in the afternoon and evening. Again, the biggest threats would be from potentially damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 90s, but Sunday is a very different story with highs in the 70s.

Next week could bring additional showers and storms Monday into Wednesday.

Some of the models are suggesting a couple of inches of rain is possible next week.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

