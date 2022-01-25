A storm system will bring some snow, sleet and rain to parts of West Texas and the Texas Panhandle through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect in those areas for the potential of snow accumulations as high as two inches.

Travel in the advisory area could be slick in spots, especially elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. It will snow off and on through much of the day Wednesday.

As the storm system moves into North Texas Wednesday evening, it will be weakening. While no snow is likely to occur, a few rain showers are possible. Rain amounts will be light.

Dry weather will return to North Texas for Thursday through the weekend.