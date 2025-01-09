Snow day! Kids and pets enjoy the first snow day of 2025 By NBCDFW Staff • Published 5 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago It was a snow day for virtually everyone in North Texas, and kids and pets got out and enjoyed the winter weather, some for the very first time. 11 photos 1/11 Susan Farrah Sent from my iPhone 2/11 Olivia Rasp Reba’s first snow day 3/11 Susannah Mauro Hello! This is my daughter, enjoying her first Texas snow in North Richland Hills. As transplants from the north east, we’re so excited about this cold weather. Thanks! Susannah 4/11 Susannah Mauro Hello! This is my daughter, enjoying her first Texas snow in North Richland Hills. As transplants from the north east, we’re so excited about this cold weather. Thanks! Susannah 5/11 Alex Jensen This is Owen and his dog, Mookie and we’re in Josephine, TX Alex Jensen. 6/11 Tami Coffey Beautiful snow in McKinney this morning! Tami Coffey 7/11 julie barnett Julie Barnett 760/213-9588 Sent from my iPhone 8/11 Amanda Bravo eating snowflakes 9/11 Meredith Ellis Here we are “kayaking” in Rosston, TX today 10/11 Caroline Kruise Picture of my three year old border collie, named Nox, valiantly defending McKinney from the fluffy white invaders. 11/11 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries North Texans ‘want to build a snowman' and did, and shared their photos North Texans share photos of the first snow of 2025 Images: Wildfires race across Southern California Images: Wildfires race across Southern California