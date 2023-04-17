Severe Weather Threat: Hail, Strong Winds With Storms Ahead of Cold Front Thursday Afternoon

After a dry stretch, April showers and thunderstorms will be possible into Friday morning.

While a widespread soaking rain isn't expected across North Texas, many will be happy to see at least a chance of rain back in the forecast.

Our best chance of rain will arrive on Thursday as a cold front enters the region and stalls nearby. Scattered to severe thunderstorms will develop.

Large hail and damaging winds will be a concern, especially for locations along and east of Interstate 35 and areas south of Interstate 30.

So far this month, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has only picked up 0.60" of rain, all of which fell on April 2. Our annual total is 8.71", which is over an inch and a half below normal for the year.

